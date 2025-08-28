The image shows Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (left) along with his brother Farhan Ghani. — Facebook@Farhan Ghani

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the physical remand of Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani and other accused for three more days in the case linked to the alleged assault on a government employee.

Farhan, the younger brother of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, was produced in court along with other suspects. The judge ordered that they be presented again on August 30 and directed the investigating officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

The case, lodged at Ferozabad Police Station, has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act along with other legal provisions.

During today's proceedings, Advocate Waqar Abbasi submitted the power of attorney on behalf of the accused, while the prosecution sought an extension in their physical remand.

The judge, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation, asking: “What will you do with more remand? So far you have done nothing.” The court reprimanded the officer, questioning the absence of witness testimony and criticising the lack of progress in the case.

On Monday, the ATC had initially remanded Farhan into police custody until August 28. The case was lodged on the complaint of government employee Hafiz Sohail, who alleged that he was attacked while supervising fibre cable work on a service road off Sharae Faisal on August 22.

The FIR named Farhan and five associates under charges of attempted murder, terrorism, and other provisions. Farhan surrendered himself before the police and denied the allegations, claiming he was merely passing by when he noticed unauthorised digging work.

“I only asked them to show the permission letter [NOC]. When they didn’t, I asked them to stop. I did not assault anyone,” Farhan told the court earlier this week.