Earthquake of 5.3-magnitude hits parts of KP

Picture showing a Richter Scale reading of a earthquake. — Reuters/File

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said on Wednesday that an earthquake jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The quake, measuring 5.3 magnitude, was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, along with adjoining areas. It also hit Gahkuch city of Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer district.

The seismic centre said the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

These earthquakes are part of a series of tremors to hit northern Pakistan in recent months, most of them linked to the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

Pakistan sits on a major fault line between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which makes earthquakes common, especially in the north.

Karachi, meanwhile, has seen unusual activity this year, with over 30 mild tremors reported in June. Experts link this to movement along the long-dormant Landhi Fault Line.