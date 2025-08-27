Watch: Floodwaters inundate entire Punjab's Kartarpur area

Image shows Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur inundated with floodwater, August 27, 2025. — X

NANKANA SAHIB: Floodwaters have engulfed the entire Kartarpur area, submerging homes, fields and the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Images and videos circulating on social media show the historic shrine surrounded by water.

According to the district administration's spokesperson, families and their livestock are being shifted to secure places as the situation worsens. A red alert has been issued, and residents have been strictly instructed to stay away from riverbanks.

The administration confirmed that rising water levels have already submerged several villages, leaving crops damaged and disrupting livelihoods across the district. The spokesperson noted that the relief effort is ongoing.

At Head Baloki on the River Ravi, the water level continues to rise, prompting fears of further flooding downstream.

Authorities have also issued a warning of a high flood in the River Ravi at Shahdara tonight (Wednesday) as Punjab is facing an "exceptionally high" risk of flooding due to a combination of heavy rains and the excess water India is releasing from the dams.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), the Ravi at Jassar is carrying a high flood of 202,200 cusecs, which could rise to 229,700 cusecs.

At Shahdara in Lahore, the river is currently flowing at 72,900 cusecs, putting low-lying areas, including Shahdara, Park View and Motorway-2 at risk of flooding.

The peak flow is expected to reach Shahdara between 10pm and 12am before moving towards Balloki around 9am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission has also shared data with Pakistan, on the basis of which the Indus Water Commissioner’s office issued a flood alert.

According to the warning, a high flood is expected in the Sutlej at Ferozepur (downstream), in the Ravi at Madhopur (downstream), and in the Chenab at Akhnoor.