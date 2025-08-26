Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja (left) and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Facebook/Reuters/@SalmanAkramRaja

RAWALPINDI: For the third time, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has rejected Salman Akram Raja’s resignation from the post of secretary general.

This was the third instance the political leader has submitted his resignation and the PTI founder has rejected it. The senior lawyer was appointed as PTI secretary general last year in September, following the resignation of senior party leader Omar Ayub.

Sources within PTI revealed that Raja tendered his resignation following disagreement with Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan over the party’s participation in the upcoming by-elections.

Sources added that Aleema opposed participation in the by-elections, saying that the decision was totally against Khan’s clear instructions.

Raja, however, reportedly conveyed the political committee’s position and voting breakdown to her. According to sources, 13 members of the committee favoured contesting the by-elections, while 9 were opposed. The disagreement reportedly left Raja disheartened, ultimately prompting his decision to step aside from the key party role.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail today, Raja confirmed that the political committee would reconvene this evening to deliberate on election matters.

He further said that Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz remain engaged in pursuing their cases in courts. Raja also said that the PTI founder reiterated the name of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly.

"The political committee will take decisions regarding elections in line with the PTI founder’s directions," he added.

PTI plans rally in September

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that he was pleased to have met the PTI founder after three months during a meeting at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, he said the interaction felt good and such meetings should continue without restrictions. He stressed that there should be no ban on meetings and added that he always strives for reconciliation.

Barrister Gohar announced that in September a rally would be held for judicial independence, restoration of democracy, and the PTI founder’s release.

He confirmed that facilities for the PTI founder inside the jail had been restored, including the provision of newspapers and books. He further said discussions during the meeting covered the country’s situation, party affairs, and the flood conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Gohar, the PTI founder expressed sorrow and regret over the devastation caused by heavy rains and directed full relief efforts for rehabilitation of the affected people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response to a question, Gohar said Salman Akram Raja had not submitted any resignation, so the matter of its acceptance or rejection did not arise.