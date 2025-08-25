At OIC moot, Pakistan denounces 'Greater Israel' plan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addresse the 21st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Jeddah, August 25, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday denounced Israel's aggressive and provocative statements concerning Palestinian land.

He said the brazen audacity of the so-called Israeli cabinet, in unveiling its ominous plan to extend Israel's full military control over Gaza, as well as the Israeli prime minister’s recent allusion to the creation of a "Greater Israel", provided an insight into Israel’s annexationist and rogue mindset.

In his statement at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Jeddah, DPM Dar reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate and effective ceasefire, ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid, an end to forced displacement, illegal settlement expansion and annexation of Palestinian land, accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the implementation of international and humanitarian laws.

He said the meeting was held again as Gaza bled, under systematic, premeditated and deliberate violations of international law, including international humanitarian law, UN Security Council resolutions and the judgment of the ICJ.

And all of this was being committed with impunity by Israel, he noted.

"Gaza has become a graveyard for innocent lives as well as for international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Over 60,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — have been killed in Israel’s brutal military assault," he added.

He said the systematic targeting of hospitals, schools, UN facilities, aid convoys and refugee camps was not incidental; these were wanton acts of collective punishment in full view of the world.

"Gaza is enduring a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe. For nearly two years, it has suffered indiscriminate bombardment, total blockade, and deliberate deprivation and starvation, while violence and dispossession escalate in the West Bank and Jerusalem," he added.

Dar further said the so-called humanitarian system put in place by the occupying power was a cruel illusion, adding: "Famine is rampant. Civilians are being shot while trying to collect food. The hunger crisis in Gaza has reached unprecedented and deeply alarming levels."

Against this backdrop, he said Israel exhibited its characteristic sordid insensitivity to international norms. In recent days, a slew of highly provocative and unwarranted statements had emerged from Israel, which spotlighted its growing disdain and absolute contempt for the international order, he observed.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned these highly escalatory and dangerous statements, calling for actions that would further aggravate the prevailing grave humanitarian situation and the suffering of civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in addition to undermining international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

Direct threat to Arab national security

He said Pakistan joined the statement issued by the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, along with other countries, in expressing strong condemnation and categorical rejection of the Israeli announcement, denouncing it as an unacceptable escalation and a brazen attempt to entrench illegal occupation by coercion.

“Pakistan also fully endorsed and joined the statement issued by 31 Arab-Islamic countries, along with the Secretaries General of the OIC, the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemning the Israeli Prime Minister’s outrageous insinuation about the creation of a so-called ‘Greater Israel’,” he said, adding that this statement constituted a direct threat to Arab national security, to the sovereignty of states, and to regional and international peace and security.

As the Prime Minister of Pakistan had unequivocally stated: "The root cause of this ongoing tragedy is Israel's prolonged, illegal occupation of Palestinian territory. As long as this occupation endures, peace will remain elusive."

Dar reiterated that Pakistan fully stood by its brotherly Arab states in safeguarding their sovereignty against threats to their independence and territorial integrity. Pakistan expressed its deep appreciation to all the states and stakeholders that were playing a role in advancing peace in Gaza. Their ongoing contributions and steadfast support remained essential in the pursuit of stability and justice for the Palestinian people, he opined.

Dar said Pakistan also welcomed the growing international momentum in support of Palestinian statehood and full membership of the UN and urged those states that had yet to recognise the State of Palestine to do so as soon as they could.

'Need to do more'

"But we need to do more. It must now be followed up by coordinated international action to realise the long-overdue settlement, based on a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," Dar stressed.

He FM stressed that it was a defining moment for the Muslim Ummah. History would not judge them by their words but by their actions.

"The Palestinian people do not seek statements of sympathy; they need concrete measures to end their suffering and secure their liberation from Israeli occupation. The OIC must rise to this challenge with unity, resolve, and purpose. Another Nakba cannot, and must not, be allowed to happen," Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press release, quoted DPM Dar as saying.

The foreign minister said the Palestinian question was a litmus test for the credibility of the so-called “rules-based order”.

"Failure to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people will embolden impunity and undermine the legitimacy of the very order we all claim to defend and uphold," he emphasised.

To safeguard the global order and to move beyond the perpetual cycle of violence and destruction in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he said Pakistan reiterated the following seven urgent and essential steps:

First, an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire across Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

Second, unfettered, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and the protection of aid workers, medical teams and UN personnel. Pakistan continued a steady dispatch of humanitarian goods for its brothers and sisters in Gaza.

Third, renewed and reinforced international support to UNRWA, which remained indispensable to the survival of millions of Palestinians. The OIC fraternity must play a proactive role to this end.

Fourth, an end to forced displacement, illegal settlement expansion and annexation of Palestinian land, particularly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel's declared intent to occupy Gaza City would be a deliberate attempt to obliterate Palestinian existence and heritage. It must be firmly opposed.

Fifth, implementation of the Arab and OIC-led reconstruction plan for Gaza, which represents a vital framework for post-conflict recovery and rehabilitation, sustainable development, and the restoration of dignity for the people of Palestine.

Sixth, the revival of a genuine and time-bound political process to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting two-state solution, in accordance with international law and relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

Seventh, accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel must not be allowed to act with impunity in defiance of the UN Charter, international law, including international humanitarian law, and the binding measures of the International Court of Justice. The OIC must champion mechanisms to ensure justice and an end to the culture of impunity.

"Let me also categorically state that any desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque is an intolerable provocation. The incursions by Israeli officials into Al-Quds Al-Sharif are a deliberate assault on Muslim settlements, a blatant violation of international law, and a direct challenge to the collective conscience of the Muslim Ummah. The OIC must remain vigilant and united in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites against all attempts at unilateral alteration," he opined.

'Palestine priority for Pakistan'

The DPM said the primary responsibility for ensuring global peace and security lay with the UN Security Council. The Security Council must be urged to impose a cost on Israel if it defies the demands and the will of the international community.

"The Council must enact enforcement measures, including the deployment of an international protection force to save the besieged population in Gaza, as was also envisioned by the 20th Extraordinary Session of the CFM held in March earlier this year," he added.

Dar further said: "Palestine is a priority for Pakistan. As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan will continue to work with the OIC and Arab partners to mobilise global support for the Palestinian right to self-determination, justice, and peace."

He stressed the OIC must act with urgency and determination. They could not remain a bystander. It was imperative to address and tackle the root cause to bring an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

He added that it was time for credible action, to reaffirm their shared commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.