FAISALABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday handed prison sentences of up to 10 years each to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul and others over their involvement in attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah's residence during the May 9 riots in 2023.

The court, while announcing its verdict in a case registered at the Samanabad Police Station, sentenced a total of 75 people out of the total 109 accused and acquitted 34 others.

Out of those sentenced, 59 were given 10-year imprisonment including Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Farah Afgha, Kanwal Shauzab, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Ahmad Chattha, Ansar Iqbal, Bilal Ijaz, Ashraf Sohna, Mehr Javed, Shakeel Niazi and others.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid Javed and other PTI workers were given a three-year prison sentence.

The development adds to the mounting legal woes faced by the Imran Khan-founded PTI, which has seen scores of leaders getting prison sentences over the May 9 riots while several others, including the former prime minister, remain behind bars in a plethora of cases.

