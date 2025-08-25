India warns Pakistan of possible flooding under IWT in first contact since May war

Highway being built by the BRO passes by the confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers in the Ladakh region, India. — Reuters/File

In an unprecedented move since the May military confrontation, India has contacted Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to share advance information about possible flooding, official sources said.

According to the sources, New Delhi warned Pakistan of a potential major flood in the Tawi River at Jammu.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert, with the communication made on the morning of August 24, they added.

It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India war in May, the sources noted.

Following the alert, Pakistani authorities issued warnings based on the information provided by India, the sources confirmed.

In the wake of the killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in April, India held the IWT with Pakistan in abeyance.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly militant attack, an allegation that Pakistan denies.

Based on these groundless allegations, India waged a war against Pakistan in May, resulting in the heaviest military engagement in decades, before a ceasefire was brokered by the US.

The nuclear-armed neighbours disagree over the use of the water from rivers that flow downstream from India into the Indus River basin in Pakistan.

The use of the water is governed by the IWT, which was mediated by the World Bank and signed by the neighbours in September 1960.

There is no provision in the treaty for either country to unilaterally suspend or terminate the pact, which has clear dispute resolution systems.

The treaty had survived three wars and other conflicts between the two rivals, while withstanding many twists and turns in diplomatic ties.

Reuters reported on May 16 that Delhi is considering projects that would likely reduce the flow of water into Pakistan from rivers allocated to that country.

India has also said that it will "keep the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

In contrast, Islamabad says "any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan" will be an "act of war".

What is Indus Waters Treaty?

The agreement split the Indus and its tributaries between the two countries and regulated water sharing. India was granted the use of water from three eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — while Pakistan was granted most of the three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

What are the concerns over water?

The countries have argued over and disputed several projects on the Indus and its tributaries for years.

Pakistan is heavily dependent on water from this river system for its hydropower and irrigation needs. Pakistan says India unfairly diverts water with the upstream construction of barrages and dams, a charge India denies.

Pakistan is concerned that India's dams will cut flows on the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture. It has asked for a neutral expert and then an arbitration court to intervene in two recent hydropower projects.

India has accused Pakistan of dragging out the complaints process, and says the construction of its Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects is allowed under the treaty. It has also sought modification of the pact to get around such delays.

What could suspension change?

The suspension of the accord is not expected to have an immediate impact on the flow of water to Pakistan, as India does not have enough storage capacity. However, water at a key receiving point in Pakistan briefly fell by as much as 90% in early May after India started maintenance work on some Indus projects.

India's move could also bring uncertainty to Pakistan's agricultural system.

The suspension means India can stop sharing crucial information and data on the release of water from barrages/dams or on flooding, Indian officials said, adding that New Delhi will also not be obliged to release minimum amounts of water during the lean season.

How has Pakistan reacted to the decision?

Pakistan says the treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

Ghasharib Shaokat, the head of product at Pakistan Agriculture Research, called the treaty the backbone of the country's agriculture sector.

"It puts our agricultural future on shaky ground. If water flows become erratic, the entire system takes a hit — especially irrigation-dependent crops such as wheat, rice, and sugarcane," Shaokat said.

"Yields could drop. Costs could rise. Food prices would likely spike. And small-scale farmers, who already operate on thin margins, would bear the brunt of it."

Khalid Hussain Baath, chairman of a national farmers' union in Pakistan, painted the move as an act of belligerence.

"This is a true war," Baath said from Lahore. "We already have a water shortage because of climate change. Low rainfall this year, and limited snow, means that the water level is already 20-25% lower than last year."

Key win in the Hague court

In a major victory, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued a Supplemental Award in the IWT case in June, favouring Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the government, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue under the framework of the IWT and stressed the need for renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The arbitration court's ruling confirmed that India’s unilateral actions could not undermine the jurisdiction of either the court of arbitration or the Neutral Expert in proceedings under the IWT.

"Court has affirmed its competence in light of recent developments and that unilateral action by India cannot deprive either the Court or the Neutral Expert... of their competence to adjudicate the issues before them,” read the statement.

Following the award, Pakistan called on India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the IWT, and to fully and faithfully honour its treaty obligations.

“In a supplemental award announced on June 27 2025, the Court hearing the Pakistan-India dispute over Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects has found that its competence remains intact, and that it has a continuing responsibility to advance these proceedings in a timely, efficient, and fair manner,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

"The Court of Arbitration decided to announce this supplemental award in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance," it added.