China hails Pakistan Army's role in ensuring national stability

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 22, 2025. — Facebook@ISPROfficial1

China has lauded the Pakistani military as a key force for national stability and a strong guardian of the China–Pakistan friendship, following high-level talks in Islamabad between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday praising the role of Pakistan's armed forces in connection with the August 21 meeting between FM Yi and the field marshal.

“[The] Pakistani Army is a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of Pakistan–China friendship and cooperation,” the statement read.

He further added that Pakistan's military leadership has consistently played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties.

“The Pakistani Army has always strongly supported the implementation of key consensuses reached between the leaderships of both countries,” the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.

Touching on broader strategic concerns, the Chinese FM emphasised the importance of the partnership amid shifting global dynamics:

“In the face of growing global uncertainties, promoting strong Pakistan–China relations is highly beneficial for regional peace and stability.”

Wang reiterated that China continues to prioritise its ties with Pakistan. “China has always given top priority to Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy,” the statement added.

“Despite tough times, Pakistan–China relations have grown even stronger,” he noted, highlighting the durability of the bilateral relationship.

“China will continue to fully support Pakistan in safeguarding its regional integrity and national security,” Wang Yi said, welcoming Islamabad's increasing presence in global affairs.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Field Marshal Asim Munir described China as Pakistan’s “iron brother,” and said both countries have always shared each other’s joys and sorrows.

He called the bilateral strategic partnership “as solid as a rock,” and stated that maintaining close ties with China is the unanimous stance of the entire Pakistani nation.

The army chief also expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for its valuable contribution to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

He assured the Chinese side that Pakistan remains committed to enhancing counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

“Efforts will continue to ensure the protection of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan,” the Chinese foreign ministry quoted COAS Munir as saying.

The army chief also pledged continued support for deepening the Pakistan–China friendship and furthering development through mutual cooperation.