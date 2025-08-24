Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi on Sept 6

The image shows Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members sighting a moon. — APP/File

Pakistan will observe Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on September 6, as the Rabi ul Awal moon has not been sighted, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Sunday.

The Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) is celebrated on 12th Rabi ul Awal of every Islamic year with religious fervour across the country as the government declares it a public holiday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held a zonal session in Karachi with Maulana Abdul Khabeer in the chair.

The session was also attended by representatives of the Met Department and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The zonal sessions were also held in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence of crescent sightings.

Earlier, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) released its forecast for the sighting of the Rabi ul Awal moon for the Islamic year 1447 AH.

In a statement, it stated that the new moon was expected to be born at 11:06am on August 23, and it will be approximately 32 hours and 13 minutes old — well within visibility range — by sunset on August 24, it added.

Along the country's coastal regions, the time gap between sunset and moonset was about 45 minutes, which increased chances for the crescent sighting if skies remain clear.