Seven killed in DI Khan as heavy rains flood Islamabad

Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on road after rain in the federal capital on August 23, 2025. — APP

Heavy rains have swept across parts of Pakistan, leaving streets flooded, homes damaged, and at least seven people dead in Dera Ismail Khan.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, hours of downpour triggered flash floods in streams and drains. The Bhara Kahu area was submerged, with water entering shops and houses while vehicles were left stranded.

Authorities also opened the spillways of Rawal Dam to ease pressure as the water level rose.

Several hiking trails in the Margalla Hills were closed for public safety. Hiking trails in the Margalla Hills, including Trails 2, 3, 4, 5 and the one behind Saidpur village, were closed for safety reasons.

In Dera Ismail Khan, powerful winds and torrential rain brought down trees and electricity lines, cutting power to many areas. Roof collapses in different localities left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured, according to rescue officials.

Elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and North and South Waziristan, residents also faced heavy showers.

In Mardan, the deputy commissioner inspected relief and drainage operations in the city. In Mardan, the Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Shahid Khan briefed officials on drainage operations following heavy rainfall.

Mardan Deputy Commissioner said all relevant departments were on alert to ensure better services for citizens.

In Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district, rain triggered landslides that damaged two houses and a mosque. However, no casualties were reported.

Officials in Gilgit-Baltistan warned of fresh downpours from Saturday. Hotels along the Gilgit riverbank have been closed, and schools near the river will remain shut on Monday amid fears of rising water levels.

Chichawatni and its suburban areas also received heavy downpours.

The National Disaster Management Authority has already issued a weather alert, warning of more widespread and intense rainfall across much of the country until August 30.