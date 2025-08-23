CM Murad orders restoration of 150-year-old banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz

150-year-old banyan tree collapses at Qasr-e-Naz after heavy rainfall lashes city. — Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the immediate restoration of a 150-year-old banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz Karachi, which was uprooted during recent heavy rains and strong winds.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday, the secretary of forests has been instructed to initiate restoration work without delay.

Chief Conservator Javed Mahar, along with his team, will oversee the revival of the tree.

“In the era of climate change, every plant has immense importance,” CM Shah noted, adding that the banyan tree is also known as the ‘Tree of Life.’

He recalled that the forest department had earlier restored another historic tree in 2021, which had fallen during heavy rains in the premises of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

CM Shah reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to preserving and reviving ancient trees as part of its efforts to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability.