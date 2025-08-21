25 hurt in blast at firecracker warehouse on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

Aftermath of massive explosion at firecracker go-down at MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on August 21, 2025. — Geo News

KARACHI: A powerful explosion at a firecracker warehouse left at least 25 people injured on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road, which resulted in a massive blaze and intermittent explosions at the site.

DIG South confirmed to Geo News that the impact of the explosion shattered the shop’s windows, sending glass flying into bystanders.

Ten of the wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital, while others received treatment at nearby facilities. Many of the injuries were caused by window shrapnel.

Police and Rangers swiftly cordoned off the site as rescue workers battled flames engulfing the godown. MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza was sealed from both sides to ensure public safety amid fears of further blasts.

The ground-plus-two building housed medical equipment shops in addition to the firecracker warehouse. Authorities said flammable items, including oxygen cylinders, were being urgently removed to avert a larger catastrophe.

The sheer intensity of the blast also damaged nearby vehicles and shattered windows of surrounding buildings, filling the area with heavy smoke drifting towards the Lines Area.

Six rescue and fire brigade vehicles remained at the scene, dousing the blaze while intermittent explosions hampered operations. Witnesses described chaotic scenes.

"We saw people bleeding; it was such a huge explosion. We saved some people, and then we called the fire brigade, which then reached the location," said one eyewitness.

"There's an entire explosives-making factory inside. At the back of the building, they have a warehouse of firecrackers," said a rescue personnel, Shahid.

"There is also a 70-year-old among the injured, whose leg bone is completely broken. The incident basically happened due to a cylinder blast. At the back side of the building, they were packing explosives," he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.