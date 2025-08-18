US closely monitoring Pakistan-India after ceasefire: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a media briefing during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 11, 2025. — Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Washington continues to closely watch developments between Pakistan and India, even after the ceasefire that ended the recent deadly clashes.

The secretary of state pointed to the relations between Pakistan and India while discussing how fragile ceasefire arrangements can be, highlighting the difficulties of sustaining truce agreements in conflict zones.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Rubio noted: “Every single day we keep an eye on what’s happening between Pakistan and India, what’s happening between Cambodia and Thailand. Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year [Russia-Ukraine] war like what we’re facing now.”

He added that while Washington continues to push for a truce in Ukraine, lasting peace can only be ensured through a negotiated settlement rather than temporary halt in hostilities.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and India narrowly averted a dangerous escalation. On May 7, Indian forces carried out airstrikes on Pakistani territory under the guise of “Operation Sindoor,” an act of aggression strongly condemned by Islamabad.

In a swift and decisive response, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting multiple Indian military sites, downing six fighter jets — including three Rafales — and dozens of drones.

The confrontation, which lasted 87 hours, ended only after the United States intervened to broker a ceasefire. President Donald Trump later announced the truce on social media, crediting US diplomacy for defusing the crisis. While New Delhi sought to downplay Washington’s role, Pakistan openly acknowledged Trump’s efforts and even recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Security sources have since revealed that India has launched “Operation Mahadev” — a covert campaign to stage fake encounters and frame illegally detained Pakistanis as cross-border militants in a bid to cover up its battlefield failures and suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement.