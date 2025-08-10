Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh (right). —Reuters/LinkedIn Pulse/File

ISLAMABAD: India’s opposition Congress party has intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on US President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that he helped stop Pakistan-India conflict, following Indian air force chief’s claim that six Pakistani aircraft were downed in operation Sindoor – a claim Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has dismissed as “implausible” and “ill-timed”.

Congress Secretary General Jairam said in a post on X on Saturday that in the view of “new revelation made by the IAF Chief Amer Preet Singh, today it becomes more shocking that why the Prime Minister suddenly stopped operation on the evening of May 10th”.

“Where did the pressure come from on the Indian Prime Minister and why did he capitulate so very soon?” he questioned.

Interestingly the whole opposition in Indian Parliament during recent monsoon session kept asking about the losses of IAF fighter planes, including leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi but none of the Indian ministers and the prime minister replied to the query.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday dismissed remarks by the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief claiming destruction of Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor, calling them “implausible” and “ill-timed”.

His remarks came hours after IAF Air Chief Marshal AP Singh alleged that India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during clashes in May — the first such statement by the country months after its worst military conflict in decades with its neighbour. According to the Indian air chief, most of the Pakistani aircraft were downed by India’s Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system. He cited electronic tracking data as confirmation of the strikes.

“We have at least five fighters confirmed killed, and one large aircraft,” he said, adding that the large aircraft, which could be a surveillance plane, was shot down at a distance of 300 km. “This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill,” he said, prompting applause from the crowd that included serving air force officers, veterans and government and industry officials.

Taking to X on Saturday, the defence minister said it was “ironic” that senior Indian military officers were being used as the “faces of monumental failure” caused by the “strategic short-sightedness” of Indian politicians.

He noted that for three months after the operation, no such claims had been made, while Pakistan had immediately presented detailed technical briefings to the international media.

According to him, independent observers had recorded widespread acknowledgement of the loss of multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafales, from sources ranging from world leaders and senior Indian politicians to foreign intelligence assessments. “Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by India,” he stated.

Asif said Pakistan had destroyed six Indian jets, S-400 air defence batteries and unmanned aircraft, while swiftly putting several Indian airbases out of action. He added that the Indian armed forces had suffered disproportionately heavier losses along the Line of Control. “If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories to independent verification — though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure,” Khawaja Asif said.

He cautioned that “wars are not won by falsehoods” but by “moral authority, national resolve and professional competence,” warning that such “comical narratives” for “domestic political expediency” risked grave strategic miscalculations in a nuclearized environment. Asif reaffirmed that, as demonstrated during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, “every violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will invite swift, surefire and proportionate response,” and responsibility for escalation would rest entirely with “strategically blind leaders who gamble with South Asia’s peace for fleeting political gains.”

