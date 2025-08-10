Pakistan Idol: Rahat Fateh, Fawad, Zeb and Bilal to join the hunt for nation’s next superstar

Backdrop of Pakistan Idol show.—TheNews/File

KARACHI: Hearts will race, breaths will pause and the magic of music will echo everywhere! Young people of Pakistan, the moment has arrived to showcase your talent to the world, as the country’s biggest and most celebrated music competition -- Pakistan Idol -- returns in grand style.

This season, the judges’ panel will feature none other than Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, heartthrob Fawad Khan, melodious Zeb Bangash and music maestro Bilal Maqsood.

The competition will be tougher than ever, the excitement unmatched, and dreams will turn into reality.

Pick up your phone now, upload your audition and seize your chance to become the next Pakistan Idol — because this could be your moment.

According to details, the announcement of Pakistan Idol’s return on the country’s most popular entertainment channel, Geo TV, has sent a wave of excitement among the youth, sparking a rush of audition uploads from across the nation.

The news has created a buzz everywhere, with four powerhouse names joining the judges’ panel to test the voices and artistry of aspiring singers.

by MHL, Pakistan Idol is drawing massive participation from young talents driven by the dream of becoming superstars -- a dream that will blend with their voices to create a whole new musical magic. When this thrilling music competition airs on Pakistan’s No 1 entertainment channel, the fun and excitement will double. Having delivered blockbuster projects like Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, Donkey King, The Glassworker and The Legend of Maula Jatt, Geo TV is once again set to ignite a new wave of musical passion across the country.

The countdown to Pakistan Idol has already begun, and viewers will get the privilege of watching it first on Geo TV, ahead of other TV channels and streaming platforms. From every corner of the nation, young voices are ready to captivate hearts and leave audiences spellbound. If you too want to turn your dream into reality, pick up your phone, upload your digital audition and join the world’s biggest music competition. Who knows -- the next Pakistan Idol could be you!