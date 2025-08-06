Balochistan authorities suspend mobile internet service amid security concerns

A mobile user is unable to access the internet in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — Geo.tv

QUETTA: The provincial authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services across Balochistan, including in the provincial capital Quetta, citing security concerns.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that the disruption affects several districts — including Kohlu, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, and Harnai — as part of precautionary measures.

The crackdown on internet access comes amid a surge in terror activities across the country since 2021, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the Taliban’s takeover in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Recently, a Balochistan Constabulary officer was killed and three others injured in an attack on the convoy of the acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Mastung.

Two days before this incident, Indian-sponsored terrorists martyred Pakistan Army Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq in Balochistan's Awaran district.

On the same day, at least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger coach travelling from Karachi to Quetta in Kalat.

However, the country saw a slight decrease in terrorist attacks in June, according to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The organisation recorded 78 militant attacks across the country during the month, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

The report noted an 8% drop in the number of attacks, a 12% decline in fatalities, and a marginal rise in injuries compared with figures from May.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.