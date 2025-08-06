Pakistan Mart to open in Dubai as export gateway for global markets

This representational image shows a view of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. — Unsplash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are joining forces to establish Pakistan Mart in Dubai, a significant step aimed at bolstering the global representation of Pakistani export products.

This initiative, led by Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in collaboration with the UAE's DP World, was discussed in a recent meeting that included NLC's Director General and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The upcoming Pakistan Mart, to be situated near Jebel Ali, promises to become a central hub for showcasing Made-in-Pakistan goods.

Key figures present at the meeting included DP World Vice Chairman and CEO of the Pakistan Mart Project, Fakhr Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal, and Executive Director General Muhammad Ashraf from the Ministry of Commerce.

DP World has pledged to construct the project at no cost to Pakistani stakeholders. The proposed Pakistan Mart will include commercial units such as warehouses, retail shops, showrooms, and e-commerce fulfilment centres.

The goal is to establish a one-stop marketplace to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products to buyers from the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The development comes as Pakistan pushes for export-led growth after stabilising its crisis-hit economy with assistance from the International Monetary Fund and financial backing from friendly nations.

The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, offers strategic advantages including geographical proximity, low freight costs, and well-established Pakistani trade networks, making it a natural launchpad for this commercial venture.

Minister Kamal hailed the initiative as a "transformational project" for Pakistan's trade and export visibility. He highlighted key sectors — textiles, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods, food items, perishables, and nutraceuticals — as being well-positioned to benefit.

He further stressed that the mart must support e-commerce fulfilment and logistics to unlock digital export potential.

The minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce and its departments, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), to coordinate closely on the project's rollout. He assured full governmental support in streamlining export processes and identifying enterprises ready to participate.

The delegation urged the ministry to play an enabling role in tenant selection, running awareness campaigns, and supporting exporters in making the most of this opportunity. The minister thanked both NLC and DP World for their support.

Pakistan Mart in Dubai is expected to become a landmark for export diversification, trade facilitation, and economic diplomacy in the Gulf.