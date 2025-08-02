Separate immigration desks to be set up for foreigners at all airports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the establishment of dedicated immigration counters for foreign travellers at all international airports in Pakistan, according to a press release by the PM Office Media Wing.
This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience for international visitors and promote tourism, stated the press release.
Additionally, it seeks to facilitate ongoing trade activities and simplify the process for foreign investors looking to visit and conduct business in the country, according to the press release.
"The decision has been taken to promote tourism in Pakistan, ensure continuity in business activities, and provide further facilitation to foreign investment," the press release stated.
The separation of immigration queues is expected not only to reduce processing times for foreigners but also, as an indirect benefit, to expedite the clearance of Pakistani citizens returning home.
"The government's initiative is part of a broader strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and welcoming for global tourists, investors, and business delegations," it added.
