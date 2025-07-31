PTI Chairman Gohar Khan (centre) addresses an emergency press conference in Islamabad on July 31, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday criticised the ATC rulings against the opposition leaders in the May 9 cases and announced that his party would challenge them in the superior judiciary.

His reaction came after a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced several PTI leaders including opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, as well as parliamentary leader Zartaj Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Gohar criticised the ongoing trials of May 9 riots-related cases, alleging that the proceedings were being conducted late into the night, sometimes until 2am.

The PTI lawmaker noted that proceedings would be stopped in other courts when multiple FIRs are filed against individuals.

Gohar appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to take notice of the irregularities.

"The judiciary is seen as a beacon of hope, but people are now dismayed,” he added. He announced that the PTI will challenge all verdicts in the superior court.

He also slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualifying the opposition lawmakers, saying that it was making decisions "with a stroke of the pen".

He reiterated that his party wants the system to work and democracy to be strengthened, adding that the former ruling party does not seek conflict with the state. Gohar urged the power centres to save the system in the country.

In today's verdict, the special ATC sentenced 108 individuals of the total 185 accused, which also includes Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who has been handed 10 years imprisonment.

The court also acquitted former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro in the May 9 case.

It came days after PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed were awarded a 10-year sentence in the May 9 case. The court also awarded sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI leaders Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Afzal Azeem Pahat in the same case.

Before that, Sargodha ATC sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other PTI workers to 10 years each in prison in May 9 vandalism case.

The back-to-back verdicts added to the legal woes of the former ruling party, which formally launched its anti-government campaign a week ago, set to reach its "peak" by August 5, following the directives of the incarcerated PTI founder.

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.