PM says Pakistan's triumph over India left world in awe

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, on July 30, 2025. — Geo News Live

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailed Pakistan’s conventional war victory over India as the ultimate achievement, calling it a moment that shocked the world.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the premier said Pakistan’s historic win was still being talked about globally.

He praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for leading from the front, applauded the Pakistan Air Force’s performance, and said the entire nation had remained united, which earned them divine recognition.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces exhibited outstanding professional skills and secured a historic victory against India. “The way our forces performed left the world in awe,” he added.

The two nations went to war in May after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi maintains that the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam were Pakistanis — a charge that Islamabad has denied and has also asked India to partake in a neutral investigation.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Rain losses

During the session, Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the loss of lives and property caused by recent heavy rains across the country. “Torrential rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Punjab, Sindh, and hilly regions including Diamer and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He added that prayers were offered in the cabinet meeting for those who died in terrorist incidents and recent floods.

On governance, the PM appreciated the efforts of Energy Minister Awais Leghari and his team, saying revolutionary steps have been taken in the energy sector.

He noted positive dialogue with IPPs (Independent Power Producers) had saved billions of rupees and helped reduce losses in electricity distribution companies.

PM Shehbaz also commended the railway ministry for modernising the ticketing system, calling the digital transformation at Lahore Railway Station a source of personal joy.

He directed all ministries to enhance their performance and maintain transparency in delivering public service.