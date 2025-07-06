Tight security in place as country observes Youm-e-Ashur

A large number of Shia Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar in Karachi on July 29, 2023. — APP

KARACHI/LAHORE/RAWALPINDI/: Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country today with solemnity, as people pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala, amid tight security arrangements.

The day commemorates the unwavering courage of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family and loyal companions, who stood firm in the face of tyranny to uphold the true spirit of Islam.

The processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country with people performing mourning rituals to mark Ashura.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the nation to avoid any untoward incident and ensure safety and security during the processions.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior approved the nationwide deployment of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces (CAFs) to bolster security during the holy month.

Meanwhile, mobile phone and internet services remain suspended in various cities as part of the security measures.

Karachi

The main procession in the port city was taken out from Nishtar Park after Majalis that continued through the night of 9th Muharram.

After passing through its traditional route, the procession is set to culminate at Bargah Hussainian Iranian Kaharadar in this evening, which marks Sham-e-Ghareeban.

As part of the security arrangements in the city, a ban remains in place on pillion riding.

Meanwhile, the MA Jinnah Road is closed for traffic with markets and shops in areas like Saddar, Empress Market and Regal Market sealed to ensure fool proof security on and around the main mourning procession's route.

Lahore

In Lahore, the main mourning procession commenced from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate, which after passing through its traditional route. It will culminate at Karbala Gaamay Shah in the evening to hold Shaam-e-Ghareeban.

Procession in Rawalpindi

The main "zuljinnah' procession will commence from Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain and culminate at Qadeemi Imam Bargah after "Maghrib" today.

On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, police have deployed 5,500 police officials all around Rawalpindi to avoid any bad incident.

Rawalpindi

The main "zuljanah" procession will commence from Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain and culminate at Qadeemi Imam Bargah after the maghrib prayer.

On the directions of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak, police have deployed 5,500 police officials all around Rawalpindi to avoid any bad incident.

President, PM pay tribute to Imam Hussain (RA)

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on 10th Muharram, paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that the day of Ashur gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

Commemorating this historic day, President Zardari called upon the nation to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA) and not only reform itself but also base the governance system, social attitudes and national priorities on honesty, decency and public welfare.

"The Day of Ashur is a bright and immortal chapter in Islamic history, which gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness and sincere determination".

He said: "This day reminds us of the great martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions. This day is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood.”

"Not only a war was fought on the land of Karbala, but there was a test of conscience, character and the true spirit of religion. Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, by accepting the severity of hunger, thirst and death, gave a lesson to the history of humanity that time can never forget." he added.

"Their message is still alive today and it is a profound message of standing firm on principles, not bowing down to oppression and coercion and making every sacrifice for the sake of truth," the president remarked.

"We have to pledge today that we will make Pakistan a manifestation of Imam Hussain (RA)’s message of freedom and justice and promote brotherhood, love, tolerance and national unity," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that the battle of Karbala teaches Muslims that although the path of truth is difficult, it leads to the pleasure of Allah and the satisfaction of hearts and eternal prosperity.

He said the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was not limited to his time but is a universal message, which convinces us even today that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and advocates justice in all circumstances.

— Additional input from APP.