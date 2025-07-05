Peaceful processions held across country to observe 9th Muharram

A large number of mourners participate in the main procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram, commonly known as Youm-e-Ashura, in the G-6 sector area in Islamabad on July 5, 2025. — APP

Hundreds and thousands of majalis and processions were held nationwide on Saturday in connection with the ninth of Muharram-ul Haram, honouring Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their sacrifice in Karbala.

The processions were held peacefully amid stringent security measures to maintain peace during these solemn observances.

A total of 2,763 processions and 7,598 majalis took place in various regions across Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In light of these observances, law enforcement agencies heightened the alert, enforcing comprehensive security arrangements to thwart any potential disruptions.

Punjab saw the highest participation in processions with a total of 3,805 majalis and 1,677 processions, while 61 majalis and 17 processions were observed in the federal capital.

Furthermore, Sindh saw 1,207 majalis and 644 processions; KP saw 939 majalis and 261 processions; Balochistan witnessed 115 majalis and 11 processions; Gilgit-Baltistan saw 1,290 majalis and 111 processions, and AJK reported 181 majalis and 42 processions.

Islamabad

In the federal capital, the main 9th Muharram procession commenced from Markzai Imam Bargah G-6/2. After passing through its traditional route, the procession culminated at the same point.

Karachi

The port city witnessed its main procession originating from Nishtar Park, which, after passing through its traditional route of MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, and Regal Chowk, culminated at Imam Bargah Hussainian Iranian, Kharadar.

Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed along these routes and majalis venues to maintain order.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, the central procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Hussainia Hall, Saddar Road, with several other processions joining it, after emerging from different Imam Bargahs.

The procession, after passing through its traditional routes, terminated at its starting point.

More than 11,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain order, and Rescue 1122 has set up a Medical Response Unit along the procession routes for emergency medical assistance.

Similar processions were also reported in Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Kurram districts.

Gilgit-Baltistan

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the central Zuljinah and Alam procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Kasra Akbar, Dakpura, which culminated at Central Imamia Masjid in Gilgit.

High alert across Pakistan

Security is particularly tight in 1,129 designated highly sensitive areas, which are under continuous surveillance via drones and CCTV cameras.

In a first for Islamabad's Ashura security plan, a mobile control room capable of operating without mobile signals has been established under the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is personally overseeing these crucial monitoring and coordination efforts alongside Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha.

The federal government’s central monitoring cell is operational 24/7, working in close coordination with provincial governments.

Security plans have been developed in consultation with provincial governments, with a strict zero-tolerance policy on hate speech or sectarian provocations.

Furthermore, both central and provincial control rooms have been activated for real-time coordination and response.

Naqvi emphasised that "religious incitement" on social media "will not be tolerated under any circumstances", stressing that "maintaining law and order is the top priority".

"Ashura will remain peaceful through the efforts of the government and the tireless dedication of security forces," he added.