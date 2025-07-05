Karachi likely to experience light rain, drizzle tonight

The image shows cloudy weather in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that the city is likely to experience light rain or drizzle today, with humid and partly cloudy weather expected to prevail for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office also forecasted the possibility of more light rain or drizzle in various parts of Karachi during the morning and night hours, following early morning showers in Malir, Model Colony, and nearby areas.

The maximum temperature may reach 35°C, while the minimum recorded was 29.5°C. Meanwhile, the humidity level currently stands at 79%, indicating high moisture in the air.

"Sea breeze winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour, providing some relief in coastal areas," added the PMD.

Earlier on Friday, the PMD said that most parts of Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain hot and humid on Sunday.

However, light rain or drizzle may occur in Karachi and Hyderabad, particularly during morning and night.

The Meteorological Office has urged residents to stay informed through weather updates and take necessary precautions, particularly in flood-prone and densely populated urban areas.

At the same time, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning on Friday about the possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flash floods in various parts of the country from July 6 to 10.

According to NEOC's impact-based weather alerts, the public should be cautious as monsoon systems, combined with a strong westerly wave, are expected to affect several regions during this timeframe.