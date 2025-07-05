KP's CTD eliminates three TTP militants in Lakki Marwat action

A representational image shows police officers take positions after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — Reuters

PESHAWAR: At least three militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a late-night operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday.

The provincial anti-terror police said the operation was carried out in Sarai Naurang, near Bhutani Canal, shortly after 1am against terrorists wanted for multiple attacks on police and other law enforcement personnel.

Security officials also recovered four hand grenades, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, and two mobile phones after the operation.

The action comes two days after a bomb explosion claimed the lives of at least five people, including Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Faisal Ismail, in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur district.

Earlier this week, security forces averted a terrorist attack, killing two suspected militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the outskirts of Peshawar, the CTD official said.

The IBO was conducted in the Shamshatoo area of the provincial capital's Urmar Payan neighbourhood, which was once home to one of the largest Afghan refugee camps.

According to the CTD, the two suspects were planning a large-scale attack on a sensitive target in the city. Officials also recovered a huge cache of weapons, ammunition, a suicide vest, an SMG rifle, a pistol, and several rounds of live ammunition from the scene.

Rising terror attacks

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172, including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead — including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants — and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, and one militant).