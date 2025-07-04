Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to enhance bilateral economic cooperation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of 17th ECO Summit being held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, on July 4, 2025. — Facebook/@GovtofPakistan

On the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

The two leaders, on this occasion, resolved to improve the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, expressing contentment with the advancement made in the investment prospects.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership, especially Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister is visiting Azerbaijan to lead Pakistan’s delegation in the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, held from July 3 to 4.

PM Shehbaz on Friday joined the leaders of the ECO region as they gathered here for the Summit.

As the prime minister arrived at Khankendi Congress Centre, the venue of the summit, he was received by President of Azerbaijan Aliyev.

Both leaders warmly shook hands before proceeding to a family photo along with other participating leaders.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived at Shusha city to lead the Pakistani delegation at the Summit being held under the theme 'New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future'.

At the summit, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Shehbaz held a productive bilateral meeting with the president of Azerbaijan where he congratulated him for hosting the 17th ECO Summit in an exemplary manner.

The prime minister also conveyed his gratitude to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his recent visit to Lachin, Azerbaijan, from May 27 to 29.

The premier thanked President Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s steadfast support extended to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India. He stated that Pakistan had also extended consistent support to Azerbaijan in challenging times.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that the recent interactions between the leadership of both countries had helped in making the relationship ever stronger. He also reiterated his invitation to President Ilham to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.