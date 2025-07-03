Residents gather, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley in Pakistan June 27, 2025. — Reuters

PESHAWAR: Multiple government departments have been found negligent in the Swat tragedy, the chairman of the inspection team, probing the recent incident, informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.

During the hearing, relevant officials appeared before the court to provide updates on the ongoing investigation into the drowning of tourists in the Swat River.

The chairman told the bench that departmental negligence had clearly emerged in the inquiry. In response, PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan ordered that all individuals responsible be identified without delay.

The incident occurred on Friday when 17 members of a family from Sialkot were swept away by a sudden surge in the Swat River while picnicking near the bank.

Harrowing videos circulated on social media showed the family stranded on a rapidly shrinking island of land, calling for help for nearly an hour with no immediate rescue in sight. So far, 12 bodies have been recovered.

Addressing the Commissioner of Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah, Justice Khan asked what measures had he implemented to ensure tourist safety in Hazara and what provisions exist for medical emergencies.

Commissioner Shah replied that Section 144 had been enforced in tourist areas, an anti-encroachment drive was underway, and additional staff had been deployed at Nathia Gali hospital.

The court then inquired about new emergency preparedness measures following the Swat incident. Justice Khan asked whether, in the event of another crisis, can drones be deployed for rapid rescue.

Commissioner Shah responded that drones capable of delivering life jackets had been procured. The court directed that these drones be tested immediately, drills be conducted, and their response time evaluated to ensure operational readiness.

The Chief Justice further instructed that tourists must be provided a safe and secure environment. The RPO Hazara assured the court that police and rescue agencies were coordinating closely to that end.

The court ordered both the Commissioner and RPO of Malakand to submit detailed reports, including the full investigation into the Swat tragedy.

DG Rescue questioned over response timeline

Separately, Director General of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Fahad, appeared before the Swat tragedy inquiry committee. He was asked to explain his whereabouts during the incident and detail the rescue efforts made to save those trapped in the flood.

Fahad said he was in Peshawar at the time. On June 27, rescue operations were launched across Swat to assist flood-affected individuals, with dozens reportedly saved.

He stated that the emergency call was received at 9:45am and an ambulance was dispatched, though the initial nature of the call did not indicate a flood emergency.

He added that divers, boats, and other rescue equipment were sent to the site. Three tourists were rescued from the Swat River near Mingora Bypass Road. He also confirmed that rescue personnel involved in the incident had been suspended and an internal inquiry was underway.