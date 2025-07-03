Motorcyclists, pillion riders to face fine for not wearing helmet in Islamabad

Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wearing facemasks. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police, in a bid to improve road safety, made helmet mandatory for motorcyclists and pillion passengers.

"The decision will be implemented after a two-week awareness campaign [after which] a fine will be imposed on both riders and pillion passengers for not wearing helmets," said Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider on Thursday.

With the requirement equally applying to both male and female motorcyclists, the official said that the move will increase the survival rate in accidents by 50%.

The development comes as motorcycles are a key source of affordable commute for people in the country, where over 40% of the population lives below the World Bank's newly updated international poverty line, set at $4.20 per person per day.

However, despite proving to be a rather resourceful and practical means of travel, motorcycles are prone to accidents, which often prove to be fatal, occurring due to various reasons, including driver negligence and lack of safety measures such as helmets.

Even if the motorcycle rider is wearing a helmet, passengers rarely wear it — exposing them to harmful injuries and even death in case of an accident.

This is reflected in Karachi's traffic situation where over 370 people have died and more than 5,500 have been wounded in various road accidents across Karachi — most of which involved motorcycle accidents — so far this year.

Meanwhile, the death toll from heavy traffic in the ongoing year stands at 138.

In 2024, the city recorded 775 deaths and 8,111 injuries from road accidents, the rescue sources said.