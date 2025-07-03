Three shot dead outside Karachi home in suspected personal feud

A representational image showing an ambulance parked at an incident site. — AFP/File

Three people were killed in Karachi’s Orangi area during a violent altercation at a family gathering, police said, adding that two suspects have been arrested.

SSP Tariq Mastoi identified the deceased as Ghousuddin, Gul Bakht, and Ameen, noting that a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred when Ghousuddin and his relatives visited his daughter’s home.

A dispute broke out, during which his son-in-law Hameed and others are said to have opened fire.

Police said the arrested suspects include Ghousuddin’s samdhi and another close relative.