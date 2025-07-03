 
Thursday July 03, 2025
Three shot dead outside Karachi home in suspected personal feud

Victims were sitting outside their home when unidentified assailants opened fire on them

By Qamar Mastoi
July 03, 2025
A representational image showing an ambulance parked at an incident site. — AFP/File
Three people were killed in Karachi’s Orangi area during a violent altercation at a family gathering, police said, adding that two suspects have been arrested.

SSP Tariq Mastoi identified the deceased as Ghousuddin, Gul Bakht, and Ameen, noting that a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred when Ghousuddin and his relatives visited his daughter’s home.

A dispute broke out, during which his son-in-law Hameed and others are said to have opened fire.

Police said the arrested suspects include Ghousuddin’s samdhi and another close relative.