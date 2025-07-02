Bajaur blast claims five lives, including assistant commissioner

Vehicle destroyed in bomb explosion in KP's Bajaur. — X/@HaiderHotiANP

A remote-controlled bomb blast targeting a government vehicle in Bajaur’s Tehsil Khar on Wednesday claimed five lives, including Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Faisal Ismail.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Shahid Ali Khan, the explosion occurred near Mela Ground in the Phatak Mela area, targeting a government vehicle with a remote-controlled device.

The attack also claimed the lives of Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel, two police officials and a passerby. In addition, 11 others, including five police personnel, sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the attack and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"Such cowardly acts will not shake the resolve of the government and the people," he said, adding that the public, government, and state institutions remain determined to eliminate terrorism.

Separately, KP Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed has sought a detailed report from RPO Malakand regarding the blast and ordered a swift escalation in intelligence-based operations (IBO) against the banned outfit Khwarij.

He also directed the Additional IGP and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to dispatch a special investigative team to Bajaur to assist in the probe.

IGP Hameed instructed that all necessary measures be taken to arrest those responsible for the attack. “According to initial intelligence, the Khwarij targeted the vehicle,” he said.

He added that specialised teams have already been formed to track down and apprehend the perpetrators. Forensic experts are also collecting evidence from the blast site to aid the investigation, he added.

The funeral prayers of the martyrs were held at the Police Lines in Bajaur, which were attended by senior administrative and police officers, local leaders, the victims' families, and members of the public.

Funeral prayers of martyred Assistant Commissioner Bajaur being held at Police Lines in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, July 2, 2025. — Deputy Commissioner

Condemnations

President Asif Ai Zardari has strongly condemned a bomb blast in District Bajaur and expressed his grief over the death of assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other personnel.

He expressed his condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of Shuhada, and also prayed for the high ranks of the martyred people and for their families to bear the losses with equanimity.

He said that terrorists were the enemies of humanity who targeted people and reiterated the resolve of taking all possible measures to complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the cowardly attack and paid tribute to the martyred officers, stating that such acts by terrorists, backed by "Fitna-e-Hindustan", will not weaken the resolve of the Pakistani people.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also condemned the tragic explosion and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives.

Extending heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, Speaker Sadiq said, “I stand in solidarity with the bereaved families in their time of grief and sorrow.”

He denounced the targeting of the Assistant Commissioner’s vehicle as a cowardly and shameful act, urging that those responsible be brought to justice.