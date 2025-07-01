PPP may join cabinet, predicts Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks on the floor of National Assembly in Islamabad, Pakistan on August 3, 2022. — NA

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) may join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government, suggesting that collaboration between the two major parties could serve the national interest.

In an interview with Geo News on Tuesday, Asif said there was a growing possibility of an arrangement between the PML-N and PPP that would allow both parties to jointly pursue a national agenda.

While noting that he could not provide a roadmap or confirm the details of any current negotiations, the senior PML-N leader said his comments were based on political experience rather than insider knowledge.

"I have no idea what sort of talks are taking place and what's their stage. I was asked a question, and I responded as per my political calculations."

The PPP, which currently holds constitutional offices including the presidency and governorships, does not occupy any executive posts in the federal cabinet.

However, the party has demonstrated support for the ruling coalition in recent months — most notably by backing the PML-N-led budget and supporting key legislative initiatives in Parliament.

Ties between the two parties also appeared to strengthen after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead a delegation to Western capitals to counter India’s narrative following a recent conflict between the two nuclear neighbours.

PPP leader and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said recently that his party is currently not considering joining the federal government.

No formal invitation has been extended by the PML-N to PPP for joining the government, he told reporters in Karachi. However, Memon added: "If such a proposal is made in the future, the party might consider it.