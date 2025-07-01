Pakistan takes charge as UNSC president amid escalating global conflicts

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad speaks during a UNSC session on July 1, 2025. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan on Tuesday assumed the role of president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July — marking a key step in the country's progress and achievement in the diplomatic domain.

The development, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a post on X, comes weeks after Pakistan was named vice-chair of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee, tasked with overseeing implementation of resolution 1373 (2001) concerning international anti-terror efforts.

The country, back in January earlier this year, had begun its eighth term for two years (2025-26) as a non-permanent member of the 15-member body.

The UNSC has 15 members, five of which — Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States — are permanent ones. The 10 non-permanent seats of the Council are allocated by geographic region, with five replaced each year.

The key UN body is considered to be the most powerful body of the United Nations. The council, which is tasked to maintain international peace and security, can make legally binding decisions and has the power to impose sanctions and authorise the use of force against states.

"Today, Pakistan assumes the Presidency of the UN Security Council for July 2025, during its 8th term (2025–26) as an elected member of the UNSC," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X.

"Pakistan takes on this responsibility with humility, conviction and profound commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism," the FM added while further highlighting that the country's role as UNSC president comes "at a time of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises across the world".

"We will strive to steer the Security Council towards responsive and effective action grounded in dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution," he remarked.

Apart from the UNSC presidency, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Kamran Akhtar has also been elected as President of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (UNIDO) — marking the first such instance for Islamabad.

"The director general of UNIDO, while congratulating Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, praised Pakistan's commitment and contribution to the organisation," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Akhtar in his statement thanked all UNIDO member states for their trust and expressed his commitment towards further enhancing the Organization’s role in industrial development, particularly in developing countries, LDCs, and SIDS.

"The election manifests the trust reposed in Pakistan by the UNIDO Member States. Like all Vienna-based international organizations, Pakistan maintains an active diplomatic profile at UNIDO and remains committed to the organization’s core mandate, which is inclusive and sustainable Industrial Development," the FO added, further highlighting that the country had one of the largest portfolios with UNIDO, with several ongoing and planned projects worth over €350 million.

Furthermore, the UN body has supported Pakistan's textile, leather, fisheries, food safety, climate action, and renewable energy sectors with projects like PAIDAR and PAFAID have helped in poverty alleviation, job creation, and the sustainable growth of rural communities.