US woman arrives in Pakistan to marry Facebook friend from KP

A Facebook friendship has turned into a love story as an American woman, Mindy, arrived in Pakistan to marry Sajid Zeb Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir.

Sajid received Mindy at the Islamabad International Airport from where they travelled to Upper Dir's Usheri Dara. The US woman, who works as a flight attendant and lives in Chicago, was warmly welcomed by the locals in Dir.

Speaking to the media, Sajid said that he and Mindy met via Facebook two years ago and she eventually proposed to him after their online connection developed over time.

The Upper Dir man added that he accepted her proposal and both informed their respective families about their decision.

Sajid told the police that they didn't need security as they intended to get married soon. He added that their nikah would be solemnised in accordance with Islamic principles and local customs tomorrow (Tuesday).

In a video statement recorded from Sajid's home, Mandy said: "My name is Mindy and I'm from America. I'm here in Pakistan for the first time. It's a very beautiful, peaceful country. I come for Sajid Khan and we plan to marry soon."