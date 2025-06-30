TikToker brother-sister duo suspected in Rs130m theft case

Police officers stand behind crime scene police tape. — AFP/File

KARACHI: In a shocking event, authorities have identified two siblings who are suspected of robbing a businessman of Rs130 million in Karachi's PECHS as TikTokers.

Four suspects have been apprehended and are being investigated by authorities for the robbery that occurred on the evening of June 26. Among those detained are Yasra, Nimra, Shahryar, and Shahroz.

Investigating officials revealed that the siblings involved in the heist are active on TikTok. The suspects allegedly used fake Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uniforms to gain entry and commit the robbery at the businessman's residence.

They are accused of stealing not only the substantial sum of cash but also expensive watches, mobile phones, and other valuables before fleeing the scene.

Further details emerging from the investigation indicate that one of the suspects, Yasra, has a background in modelling and television dramas, with videos of her alongside both Indian and Pakistani artists reportedly surfacing.

Notably, surveillance camera footage of the robbery has also come to light. The footage shows the victim, businessman Salik, placing a cloth on his car in front of his house. Simultaneously, a black car is seen arriving. Two burqa-clad women approach first, followed by a man who confronts Salik.

The video then shows the suspects entering Salik's house at gunpoint. A woman wearing a burqa is seen carrying an empty bag upon entry, and later, a suspect is observed leaving with a visibly full bag.