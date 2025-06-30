CTD averts ‘major attack’ in Peshawar, kills suicide bomber, handler

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department can be seen taking part in an operation in an area. — AFP/File

Security forces thwarted a major terrorist attack late Sunday night, killing two suspected militants during an intelligence-based operation on the outskirts of Peshawar, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The IBO was conducted in the Shamshatoo area of the provincial capital's Urmar Payan neighbourhood, which was once home to one of the largest Afghan refugee camps.

According to the CTD, the two suspects were planning a large-scale attack on a sensitive target in the city.

Officials said that one of the suspects was a suicide bomber, while the other acted as his handler and an operational team had been tracking their movements for weeks.

After successfully carrying out the raid, officials recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, a suicide vest, an SMG rifle, a pistol, and several rounds of live ammunition from the scene.

The suicide bomber, identified as Munir Ahmed, was reportedly being traced by intelligence services since November 2024.

The CTD officials said he was a wanted fugitive from Nangarhar, Afghanistan, and had crossed into Pakistan from Khost.

Authorities believe the two militants were planning a major attack on a sensitive installation within Peshawar city.

The identity of Munir’s handler is still being verified.

A case has been registered, and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter further.

Rising terror attacks

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172, including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead — including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants — and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).