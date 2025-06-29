NDMA issues fresh alert for heavy rains in parts of country

Traffic moves during heavy rain at the Islamabad Expressway in the federal capital. —APP/File

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide alert, warning of heavy monsoon rains and possible flooding in several parts of the country from June 29 to July 5.

According to a fresh weather advisory issued by the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the NDMA, widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected during the period, with isolated areas likely to experience heavy downpours.

In Punjab, moderate to heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Lahore from June 29 to July 5.

The authority said that heavy showers may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Kohat cities.

NEOC has also cautioned against possible flash flooding in the northern parts including Hazara and Malakand Divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Badin are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 2 to 5. “Urban flooding is likely in these cities due to poor drainage infrastructure,” the advisory said.

At least 20 people have been killed across KP amid heavy rainfall and landslides, according to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA report confirmed that another 10 people were injured due to rain and flooding, while over 50 homes in Swat were partially damaged and six destroyed.