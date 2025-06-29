PM Shehbaz meets Chaudhry Nisar to discuss country's political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets former interior minister and veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali (left) in Islamabad on June 29, 2025. — X/@pmln_org

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met former PML-N lawmaker and renowned politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali and discussed the current political situation in the country.

The premier visited Nisar at his Islamabad residence and inquired about his health. Matters of mutual interests, the country's prevailing political landscape and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Nisar put end to his 35-year association with PML-N in 2019 after developing differences with the party’s leadership following the emergence of Panama scandal in 2016.

Addressing a press conference at Wah Cantonment on May 5, 2019, Nisar formally announced that he was not part of the PML-N.

"I have been part of the PML-N for a long time. I do politics of honour not of power," he had said.

The veteran politician had said: "I have a strong relationship with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's family but I have said many times I am not part of PML-N."

Nisar won Punjab assembly seat in 2018 but he took oath as member of the provincial legislature three years after in 2021.