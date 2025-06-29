Security forces kill two Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan's Duki

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

Security forces have killed at least two terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, “Fitna al Hindustan”, during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Duki District, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today, the operation was conducted on June 28 on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Indian-sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were apprehended,” read the statement.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Indian-sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it added.

The sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, the ISPR said and reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).