Govt will not hinder solarisation boom: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Hailing solar energy as the most affordable method of generating electricity worldwide, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed that the government will not hinder the country's solarisation boom.

Speaking at the launching of the 'Apna Meter, Apni Reading' smartphone app on Sunday, which was created by the Ministry of Energy's Power Division, he said Pakistan is one of the few nations where the solarisation process is progressing quickly.

The federal government has in the revised budget approved the imposition of a 10% sales tax on the import of components for solar panels, reducing it from the 18% proposed earlier.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on June 23 stated that the earlier proposed 18% sales tax on imported solar panel components had been reduced to 10% and would apply only to 46% of imported items, resulting in only a 4.6% increase in the price of imported solar panels.

Referring to vital reforms in the power sectors, the premier termed the launch of the mobile app as a revolutionary reform step which would benefit the consumers.

Its introduction in five languages would improve the provincial coordination and harmony among the provinces, he added.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians and relevant authorities.

In the past, the prime minister said they had taken different vital decisions in the energy sector and stressed more to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

Throughout Pakistan, he said, vital reforms were introduced in the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) boards where merit-based appointments were made.

“Effective steps are also taken against the corrupt mafia. While a task force and the relevant minister have worked really hard for a reduction in power prices,” he said.

PM Shehbaz, in his address, referred to negotiations held with the Pakistani independent power plants (IPPs) to bring down power tariffs, terming it "hard negotiations and a difficult phase". Following that, the price per unit was reduced to Rs7.41 for the households, he said.

They also held negotiations with the banks to settle down the circular debt issue which was a big achievement, he added.

The prime minister said that when the prices of petroleum prices at the international market were sliding down, they took advantage and provided relief to the power consumers in the fortnightly petroleum products price adjustments.

"Moreover, a collective decision was taken to address the rebasing issues and by capping the per unit price under the same rate," he said.

He also announced ending the PTV fee, charged to the power consumers in their monthly bills, as well.

He identified two challenges in the power sector, including power theft amounting to Rs500 billion and the difference between the high production and less consumption of electricity due to solarisation in the country.

The premier said that they were fully cognizant of these challenges and were exploring ways to take the country on the path of progress, besides ensuring to further reduce the power tariff for industrial or household consumers.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, addressing the ceremony, said they are depending upon the use of the latest technology to ensure transparency and provide relief to the consumers.

He said overbilling was a big issue and they were able to reimburse billions of rupees charged in this regard to consumers.

Meter readers’ mechanism was now handed over to consumers through the developed app, he added.