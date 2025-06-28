Majority of casualties caused by roof and wall collapses triggered by heavy rain
LAHORE: Torrential rains across Punjab between June 25 and 28 resulted in the deaths of 12 people — among them five children and three women — while 39 others were injured in various weather-related incidents.
Data released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) showed that casualties were reported from 13 districts as torrential downpours, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds lashed multiple areas of the province.
The majority of the deaths were caused by roof and wall collapses triggered by heavy rain, while two men drowned in a rainwater nullah and another individual died due to electrocution. Lightning strikes claimed two lives, including one in Okara and another in Khanewal.
Okara saw the highest number of cases with eight incidents resulting in the death of one child and injuries to two children, two women, and three men.
Mandi Bahauddin reported two fatalities — a woman and a child — and three injuries. In Bahawalnagar and Faisalabad, a child was killed in each district.
Kasur reported the deaths of two children and one injury, while Wazirabad recorded the loss of one man and one child and two injuries.
In Jhelum, two men drowned in a flooded nullah.
Chiniot reported four male injuries due to a roof collapse. Khanewal saw one man die and another injured due to a lightning strike. Sahiwal recorded injuries to one man and one woman.
In Multan, four cases led to injuries to eight people, including women and children. Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Rahim Yar Khan also reported injuries and livestock losses. In Rahim Yar Khan, one cow perished and another was injured when a tree fell during a windstorm.
The PDMA confirmed a total of 28 incidents during the four-day spell of severe weather and urged residents to remain alert and avoid vulnerable structures during adverse conditions.
