Parked cargo aircraft hit by loader truck at Karachi airport; probe underway

Brake failure in a ground service vehicle may have caused the accident, say sources
A parked cargo aircraft at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport was struck by a loader truck late on Friday, airport sources said, prompting its grounding and inspection for damage.
The aircraft, belonging to an international cargo operator, was idle in the parking area when a ground service vehicle unexpectedly collided with it.
Preliminary information suggests that the truck may have experienced brake failure, causing it to lose control.
As a precaution, the aircraft has been grounded, and damage assessment is currently in progress.
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has initiated a formal investigation into the incident to determine the cause and review ground safety procedures.
No casualties have been reported, but officials say the matter is being treated with urgency due to potential operational and financial implications.
