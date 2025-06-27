Chairman PTI Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 9, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday rejected the Supreme Court’s ruling in the reserved seats case, calling the verdict as "unjust and based on a misinterpretation of the Constitution."

The opposition party's response came after the top court's constitutional bench ruled that PTI is not entitled to seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

The verdict was announced by a 10-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

Speaking to Geo News following the ruling, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed disappointment over the top court’s ruling and said: “We are deeply disappointed… the decision is unfair, and the Constitution has been wrongly interpreted,” Barrister Gohar said.

“The reserved seats rightfully belonged to PTI,” said the PTI chairman.

Barrister Gohar maintained that after today’s SC review decision on reserved seats, the party has no further legal recourse. “We cannot take this matter to any other court after this review judgment,” he added.

However, the PTI's top leader said that his party will raise the issue inside and outside the parliament.

Meanwhile, in an official statement following the apex court’s verdict, PTI termed the verdict as the “darkest day in the country’s constitutional history.”

The party recalled that the apex court had previously recognised PTI’s constitutional right to the reserved seats for women and minorities. “That was a time when the court announced a decision by the Constitution,” PTI said.

The party further noted that the case had remained under judicial consideration for several months. “PTI knocked on every legal door, presented every argument, and raised every constitutional point," read the statement.

Reacting to the verdict, Senator Hamid Khan said the ruling was “not based on justice” and alleged that the bench lacked the authority to decide the matter.