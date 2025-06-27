More rain forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad today

A motorist crossing through the accumulated water during rain shower in Hyderabad. June 26, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another spell of rain in Karachi and Hyderabad today, providing some respite to residents facing sweltering heat.

Monsoon showers, accompanied by strong winds and dust storms, are also likely in other regions of the country, heightening the risk of flooding in seasonal nullahs.

After the city witnessed its first monsoon downpour overnight — marked by thunder and lightning — Karachi is expected to enjoy relatively pleasant weather.

However, rainwater has not been drained from several areas. Around 350 feeders tripped across the city, leading to repeated power outages in various localities.

In Hyderabad, the roof of a madrassa collapsed during the rain, killing two children and injuring fourteen.

Following the rainfall, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited various parts of the city, including Defence, Clifton, South District, Governor House, Sindh Assembly, and Supreme Court Building.

The municipal commissioner briefed him on the drainage and cleaning of stormwater drains. The mayor ordered all municipal services staff to remain on alert and cancelled their leaves.

According to the meteorological department, a westerly weather system has moved over the western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain starting today until June 29.