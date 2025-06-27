Rain-related incidents claim 11 lives across Pakistan

A motorist crossing through the accumulated water during rain shower in Hyderabad on June 26, 2025. — APP

Rain-related mishaps have claimed at least 11 lives countrywide during the last 24 hours, while the Met Office has forecast more rains in several cities including Karachi and Hyderabad on Friday (today).

Reports of fatalities came from Hyderabad, Punjab, Gilgit, and Thehri as several areas were hit by dust storms, strong winds and heavy rain.

In Hyderabad, the roof of a madrassa collapsed during the rain, killing two children and injuring 14 others. Six people died and 25 were injured in various rain-related accidents in Punjab. In Thehri, a child died and five others were injured after a house roof caved in during rainfall.

Near Nala Kargah, close to Gilgit, a girl who had fallen into the stream was rescued, but her mother and aunt drowned during the rescue attempt.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued fresh forecasts of monsoon showers, strong winds, and dust storms for multiple regions, warning of possible flooding in seasonal nullahs.

In Karachi, thunderous overnight rainfall turned the weather pleasant, but several areas remained waterlogged. Around 350 feeders tripped, causing repeated power outages across the city.

Following the downpour, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited various rain-hit areas, including Defence, Clifton, South District, Governor House, Sindh Assembly, and the Supreme Court building.

The municipal commissioner briefed the mayor on drainage work and other arrangements. The mayor cancelled the municipal staff’s holidays and ordered them to remain on alert.

In Islamabad, rainwater reportedly leaked through the roof of the High Court building, constructed just two years ago.

In Rahim Yar Khan, water accumulated in underpasses, while in Khairpur, Larkana, and Padidan, strong winds and dust storms uprooted trees and signboards.

Meanwhile, rain brought pleasant weather to Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.