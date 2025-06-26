Monsoon rain lashes most parts of Karachi

Moderate to heavy rains lashes most parts of Karachi on June 26, 2025. — Facebook/Pak Weather/Geo News

Karachi experienced its first monsoon spell as rain lashed most parts of Karachi on Thursday night.

The areas which received heavy rains include Kathore, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Safora, Saadi Town, Model Colony, I I Chundrigar Road, Tariq Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Scheme 33, and North Nazimabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city.

According to the meteorological department, a westerly weather system has moved over the western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain starting today until 29 June.

Districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and Thatta are forecast to receive rain and thunderstorms during this period. Similar weather is expected in Sujawal, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur.

NEOC warning

The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) issued impact-based alerts due to expected widespread monsoon rainfall and associated flooding risks across several regions of Pakistan from June 26 to 28.

In Punjab, heavy rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are likely in multiple districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, and the Islamabad Capital Territory. Urban flooding is particularly expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, with possible disruption of transportation, drainage overflow, and interruption of essential services.

In Sindh, urban flooding is anticipated in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Shahid Benazirabad, and Sujawal due to rain-wind/thunderstorm activity with isolated heavy falls.

Additionally, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall may affect Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Badin, posing threats of waterlogging, road blockages, and infrastructure damage.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Hattian Bala, the forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with the risk of flash floods, landslides, and riverine overflow. The Potohar region is also likely to be affected by similar weaather patterns.

NEOC has advised all provincial and district disaster management authorities to ensure preemptive measures such as drain clearance, public advisories, deployment of emergency services, and readiness for evacuation or rescue operations where needed.