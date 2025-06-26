Malala's memoir 'Finding My Way' set to release in October

Malala became a household name after she was attacked by the TTP militants on a school bus in the remote Swat valley in 2012. — Instagram/malala

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has said that her new book dubbed "most personal thing" is set to launch in October this year.

Taking to her Instagram, Yousafzai wrote on Thursday, “My new book, Finding My Way, is the most personal thing I’ve ever written — a messy, honest, and sometimes painfully funny memoir. It’s a story of friendship and first love, of mental health and self-discovery, of trying to stay true to yourself when everyone wants to tell you who you are.”

Nobel laureate said the world knew her name at the age of 15 years, but "no one really knew her".

“This is not the story you think you know. It’s the one I’ve been waiting to tell,” said Yousafzai.

Malala became a household name after she was attacked by the TTP militants on a school bus in the remote Swat valley in 2012.

She was evacuated to the United Kingdom and went on to become a global advocate for girls' education and, at the age of 17, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Along with being a Nobel Laureate, she is an education activist, advocating for female education.

She has also vowed to continue her daily fight for 122 million girls still out of school.

“I’ll keep fighting for them every day,” Yousafzai had said in an Instagram post.

She added that her journey to provide education to every girl started with fighting for her journey to get education, saying, “It has become a mission” to ensure education for every girl.

She further said that she had realised, even at that time, that the struggle was bigger than just her education.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls and women are banned from going to school and university.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Afghan Taliban government in Kabul has imposed strict rules that the United Nations has called "gender apartheid".

Pakistan is facing a severe education crisis with more than 26 million children out of school, mostly as a result of poverty, according to official government figures — one of the highest figures in the world.