Will Punjab govt suspend mobile phone services during Muharram?

Ashura procession during the month of Muharram in Karachi on August 30, 2020. — AFP

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said on Thursday the provincial government would announce its decision about suspending mobile phone services during Muharram-ul-Haram at the "last moment".

Speaking to journalists in Lahore about the arrangements for first month of the Islamic calendar, the minister said the Punjab government did not suspend cellular services during Muharram last year. Nevertheless, the services may be suspended along with the mourning processions' routes this year, she added

Still, she said, it would be premature to make any conclusive statement at this point.

The minister said the chief minister will make a final decision on the matter when the time comes, after reviewing reports on the prevailing security conditions.

Meanwhile, Bokhari also confirmed that Section 144 is currently being implemented across the province, to maintain law and order and prevent sectarian unrest. To a query, she said that a decision regarding a ban on pillion riding will also be shared with the media soon.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the decision to suspend mobile phone or internet services during Muharram will be made in consultation with the provinces.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the national security plan ahead of the religious month. The meeting reviewed security preparations for Muharram across all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and the federal capital, Islamabad. Officials agreed that strict action would be taken against individuals spreading religious hatred on social media platforms.

Naqvi stated that all necessary measures and decisions related to Muharram security would be undertaken through mutual consultation. He affirmed that the federal government would provide full support to maintain peace during the religious month.

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today for sighting the crescent of Muharram 1447 Hijri.

The chairman of the committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Whereas, the meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held simultaneously at their respective headquarters.