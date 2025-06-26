Provinces to be consulted on Muharram internet, mobile suspension

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chairing a meeting regarding arrangements during Muharram, Islamabad, June 25, 2025. — NNI

ISLAMABAD: The suspension of mobile phone or internet services during Muharram-ul-Haram will be considered in consultation with provincial authorities, as resolved during a high-level security meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting reviewed Muharram security arrangements across the provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and the Islamabad Capital Territory. Participants agreed on taking firm action against individuals involved in spreading religious hatred through social media.

Naqvi noted that all decisions concerning Muharram security would be made through mutual coordination, and assured that the federal government would extend full support to ensure peace during the sacred month.

He further emphasised that no individual would be allowed to provoke unrest or engage in subversive activities. Naqvi said the enforcement of the code of conduct during Muharram would be ensured and noted that processions and gatherings would be monitored using modern technology.

The meeting included briefings from the inspectors general of police and interior secretaries from the provinces, AJK, GB, and Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, and the Acting Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were present.

Also in attendance were the Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and DIG Islamabad Police.

DG Rangers Sindh and senior officials from law enforcement agencies participated via video link, along with IGs of police, interior secretaries, and DGs Rangers from all provinces, AJK, and GB.

Ulema call for unity, denounce extremism

Separately, the Ulema-Mashaykh Peace Conference was held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Council of Islamic Ideology. The event was chaired by Dr Raghib Naeemi, and attended by religious scholars from all schools of thought.

A joint declaration issued after the conference stated that all citizens must uphold their oath of loyalty to the Constitution and the State of Pakistan. It affirmed that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to assembly, belief, and worship. It also recognised the right of citizens to peacefully strive for the implementation of Shariah.

The declaration further asserted that armed action, violence, and chaos against the State constituted forms of rebellion. It called on citizens to fully support Pakistan’s armed forces and urged avoidance of movements based on linguistic, regional, or sectarian biases.

The declaration stated that the State has the right to take strict action against those who spread hatred and that imposing one’s beliefs on others through coercion is a clear violation of Shariah. It also warned that any public or private educational institution found imparting military training would face action.

Additionally, the declaration called for measures against extremism and sectarianism. It stressed that no person shall insult Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (the Seal of the Prophets), the Companions, or the Ahl al-Bayt. It further emphasised that no individual should declare another a disbeliever (takfir).