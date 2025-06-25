Pakistan, UAE to exempt visa for official passports, promote investments

Pakistan and UAE hold JMC's working group meeting under leadership of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed agreements to establish a joint task force to promote investments and exempt visa requirements for diplomatic and official passports.

The brotherly countries also signed an MoU for collaborative work on "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy" during the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) held in Abu Dhabi on June 24, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The JMC session, held after a gap of 12 years, was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and UAE Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In an X post, Dar said that he and his UAE counterpart signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic and official passports of our two countries.

"This important step reflects our shared resolve to further strengthen our fraternal ties and deepen institutional collaboration across all levels," he added.

Prior to the formal proceedings, a working group meeting of the JMC was held under the leadership of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

The JMC reviewed the full scope of bilateral relations and agreed on concrete measures to strengthen cooperation in trade, banking, culture, investment, aviation, railways, energy, food security, climate change, defence, healthcare, manpower, higher education and information technology, the statement read.

Both sides emphasised enhancing institutional mechanisms and promoting inter-ministerial coordination.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan shaking hands after signing MoUs in Abu Dhabi, UAE. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and brotherhood, the session included exchanges on regional and global developments.

Pakistan and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the region.

A protocol, outlining procedural frameworks for follow-up actions, coordination through sectoral working groups and facilitation for reciprocal visits, was also signed.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and agreed to hold the 13th Session of the JMC in Pakistan on mutually agreed-upon dates.

The successful convening of the JMC session underscores the deep-rooted and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE and their shared vision for a dynamic and progressive partnership, it concluded.