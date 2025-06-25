Showers batter Islamabad and Rawalpindi, bringing over 65mm rain

RAWALPINDI: Monsoon rains have commenced in Pakistan, with Rawalpindi and Islamabad reporting more than 65mm of rainfall so far on Tuesday, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted further downpours later this week.
The rainfall began early in the morning and has continued intermittently — significantly improving the humid weather and mitigating the prevailing scorching temperatures.
According to the Met Office, 65mm of rain was recorded in the twin cities, with Rawalpindi’s Bokra receiving 64mm of downpour, 50mm in Pir Wadhai, 54mm in Shamsabad and 52mm in Islamabad’s Saidpur.
In response to the rainfall, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) enforced a rain emergency across Rawalpindi. The department has deployed emergency teams and machinery in vulnerable, low-lying areas to deal with possible water accumulation and urban flooding.
WASA reported that the water level in Nullah Lai rose to 10 feet at Katarian and reached 9 feet at Gawalmandi.
Meanwhile, the PMD has forecast additional rain in Rawalpindi for the current week, advising authorities and residents to remain vigilant.
In addition to Rawalpindi and Islamabad, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds was also reported in Kotli and surrounding areas of Azad Kashmir.
Separately, the Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that monsoon rains have commenced in the province and the first spell will continue till July 1.
It said that rain, coupled with strong winds, is likely to be witnessed in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiat, Attock, Gujarat, Jhelum and Gujranwala. Showers are also expected in South Punjab’s Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.
