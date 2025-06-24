Two army officers embrace martyrdom, 11 terrorists killed in S Waziristan IBO

This collage shows Pakistan Army's Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah (left) and Lance Naik Jibran Ullah, martyred during South Waziristan IBO. — ISPR

As many as two Pakistan Army officers were martyred and 11 terrorists linked to a Indian proxy group were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted the IBO in general area Sararogha of the South Waziristan district, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to “Fitna al Khwarij”.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, 11 Indian-sponsored militants were neutralized while seven terrorists sustained injuries, read the statement.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah — a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front — fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with another brave son of soil Lance Naik Jibran Ullah.

Major Moiz, 37, was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the terrorists.

Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area, the ISPR said, adding that the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).